 Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Public Ganesh Mandals In Pune, Pays A Visit To Actor Nana Patekar's Residence (VIDEOS)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Ganeshotsav 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Visits Public Ganesh Mandals In Pune, Pays A Visit To Actor Nana Patekar's Residence (VIDEOS) | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on a Pune tour on Wednesday. Primarily, he was scheduled to inaugurate the Sinhagad Road flyover in the late afternoon, but after that, Fadnavis visited multiple places. He first visited the famous public Ganesh mandals, including the five Manache Ganpatis and other prominent public Ganesh mandals. 

Watch Videos:

After taking darshan of Lord Ganesha at several public mandals in Pune's central area, he visited Nana Patekar's residence and also paid a visit to his domestic Ganesh idol. 

Fadnavis was accompanied by key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from the city, including Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development and Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal, along with other political leaders and office bearers.

New Pedestrian Bridge

Pedestrian Bridge Connecting JM Road and Shaniwar Peth Opened

The new pedestrian bridge over the Mutha River, connecting the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden Metro Station on Jangali Maharaj Road (JM Road) to Shaniwar Peth, was inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. This modern cable-stayed bridge is designed in the shape of a Tanpura, a tribute to Pune's cultural heritage.
The 179.791-meter-long and 8-meter-wide bridge is the first of its kind in the city, built exclusively for pedestrians. It directly links the metro station to the densely populated areas of Shaniwar Peth, Sadashiv Peth, and Narayan Peth. This new connectivity is expected to make metro travel more convenient for residents, encouraging pedestrian movement and increasing metro ridership in Pune’s city centre.

