Pune Metro Line 3: March 2026 Opening For Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Stretch? Here's What Officials Claimed

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The much-anticipated Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar Metro Line-3 is now officially targeting a March 2026 launch for full operations, according to assurances given by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase. In an important meeting chaired by PMRDA and other governmental agencies on Wednesday afternoon, this claim was reiterated amid media reports about a delay in the beginning of the operations of the metro line. The 23.3 km elevated line, which is approximately 90% complete, is on track to meet this deadline, claimed officials in the meeting.

Multiple test runs have already taken place from Hinjawadi Phase 3 to the Balewadi stretch. Upon seeing this, IT employees in the Hinjawadi region demanded a phased opening, citing that many people from the Baner, Mhalunge and Balewadi areas travel to the Hinjawadi IT park daily. However, it was confirmed that the administration remains firm on opening the entire route at once, rather than the partial launch.

PMRDA Chief Dr Mhase emphasised that all preparatory works are being strictly monitored to prevent any further delays to the critical public transport service. The PMRDA's focus on the metro operations commencing comes as part of a joint agenda with multiple government agencies to urgently address rising accidents and chronic traffic congestion. Officials from all the relevant government agencies covering Hinjawadi IT Park and the surrounding area believe that the metro is expected to dramatically reduce the rising road accident menace and long-standing traffic congestion problem.

Sources told The Free Press Journal that it was said in the meeting that work for almost all metro stations is now complete, and only stairs and work for residents to access the metro stations are left on this line, along with some other finishing touches. The officials from the Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) expressed confidence and guaranteed March 2026 for operations to begin for the metro.

Mandate for Metro Road Restoration

The Metro Line-3 concessionaire was issued a stern directive by Dr Yogesh Mhase to immediately fill all potholes and restore the roads beneath the elevated corridor to their original, asphalted condition in which they received it. This is to be done before the metro administration hands the roads over to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). This order aims to ensure that the infrastructure left behind by the massive construction project is safe for commuters as the line nears completion.

A clear line of accountability was also established by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, where they said an FIR will be registered against the concerned officials and staff of any department if a fatality occurs due to poor road conditions. This will include officials from PMRDA, Metro, MIDC and other agencies. A deadline of December 5 has been set for achieving pothole-free roads.

Future High-Level Meeting With CM Fadnavis

All involved agencies, including PMRDA, MIDC, Public Works Department (PWD), Metro, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Police, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and Pune Zilla Parishad, are slated to attend a follow-up meeting in December.

Hinjawadi residents and IT employees had started an email drive where they sent complaints to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office directly. Sachin Londhe, an Unclog Hinjawadi movement petitioner, told The Free Press Journal, “We residents and employees have sent over 5,000 emails this month, as no changes were being taken on the situation by the administration.”

PMRDA officials have confirmed that the follow-up meeting in December will include the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Londhe said, “Our email campaign was the reason CM took this matter seriously. We were told he will be there next month, and we residents are also told to take part in the meeting.” Londhe also said that this meeting was a follow-up to the last all-department meeting on July 10, 2025, and expressed his dissatisfaction that, for work promised in that meeting, no real progress has been made until now.