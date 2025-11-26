Apeksha–Ankit Set An Example: Register Marriage On Constitution Day Inspires Maratha Community In Pune & Rest Of Maharashtra | Sourced

Pune: In the aftermath of the Vaishnavi Hagawane murder case in Pune District, which reignited statewide discussions on dowry deaths and the growing trend of extravagant weddings, several community meetings across Maharashtra called for a strict code of conduct regarding wedding expenses.

Against this backdrop, on Constitution Day, Anil Tadge, an active member of the Maratha Kranti Morcha and Maratha Mahasangh, chose to solemnise his daughter’s marriage through a simple registered marriage. The decision has drawn wide appreciation.

In recent years, pre-wedding shoots, lavish ceremonies, and expensive gifts have become the norm. Breaking away from this trend, Apeksha Tadge and Ankit Bavaskar, both young professionals from the Maratha community, decided to keep their wedding minimal and in accordance with the newly adopted community guidelines.

Apeksha works in Japan in the IT sector, while Ankit is employed in the United States of America (USA). Their choice to avoid any unnecessary expenses and opt for a registered marriage is being seen as a progressive step for the new generation.

The marriage was formalised today in the presence of key community leaders. Apeksha’s father, Anil Tadge, who has long been associated with social movements within the Maratha community, said the decision was made to set an example and discourage wasteful wedding practices.

Speaking at the event, Sambhaji Brigade president Pravin Gaikwad said, “When society educates itself, wisdom follows, and it brings change. What these two young individuals and their families have done reflects that awareness. Without spending lavishly, they have chosen a responsible and meaningful way to begin their lives together.”

Apeksha and Ankit shared that they met through the Anuroop Vivah Sanstha app and found that their values aligned. “We wanted a simple wedding with no financial burden on either side. That’s why we chose a registered marriage on Constitution Day. We are happy and grateful to receive blessings from community leaders we have admired since childhood,” they said.