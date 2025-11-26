Nana Patekar Warns Against ‘Becoming Part of the Crowd’ At Metta Youth Festival In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The theatre stage is not easy. Revolutions across the world started from the theatre itself. Today’s political and social events make one feel suffocated, but the stage gives you the power to break that silence. Without any doubt in your mind, present your best at this youth festival. Great artists will emerge from here. Thus, move ahead consciously and do not become part of the crowd,” veteran actor Nana Patekar said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Association of Indian Universities’ 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival at the JNEC lawns on Tuesday. Representatives of more than 23 universities have participated in the Metta Youth Festival. Participants from 23 universities across three states will present 26 art forms in six categories over the next four days.

On the dais were MGM vice-president PM Jadhav, trustee Bhausaheb Rajale, vice-chancellor Vilas Sapkal, registrar Ashish Gadekar, AIU officials Nirmal Joura and Deepak Kumar Jha, and festival secretary Shiv Kadam.

Patekar said, “Learn to work without expecting rewards or compliments. Until the definitions of an artist’s joy and sorrow change, an artist will continue to work in the same way. I made many mistakes, mainly because of money. Earning more than you need becomes a bad habit. If you recognise your shortcomings and keep your needs limited, success is guaranteed.”

Students from universities in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh showcased the cultural diversity of their regions. Performances included Chhattisgarh’s Suva dance and other traditional forms, Maharashtra’s devotional Warkari tradition and cultural depictions of Mahakal city from Madhya Pradesh.

Registrar Gadekar delivered the introductory remarks. Anchoring was done by Aishwarya Thavare and Saanjh, while Kadam proposed the vote of thanks.