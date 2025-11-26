 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma Ceremony At Ellora Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma Ceremony At Ellora Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

He was speaking at the Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma ceremony held at Janardan Swami’s Ashram at Ellora on Tuesday. Saint Shantigiri Maharaj, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, Suresh Chavan and other dignitaries were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our country has the tradition of ‘Sanatan’ culture. In this culture, saints played a vital role in the spiritual and patriotic development of society,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at the Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma ceremony held at Janardan Swami’s Ashram at Ellora on Tuesday. Saint Shantigiri Maharaj, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, Suresh Chavan and other dignitaries were present.

Fadnavis inaugurated the 751 Kund Yadnya Shala Pravesh ceremony and performed puja of the Lord Shiva idol. He showered flowers on the saints and mahants present at the ceremony. Later, Sant Nageshwaranand and Sant Avimukteshwaranand Swami welcomed him.

