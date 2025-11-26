Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma Ceremony At Ellora Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our country has the tradition of ‘Sanatan’ culture. In this culture, saints played a vital role in the spiritual and patriotic development of society,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

He was speaking at the Om Jagadguru Janshanti Dharma ceremony held at Janardan Swami’s Ashram at Ellora on Tuesday. Saint Shantigiri Maharaj, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, Suresh Chavan and other dignitaries were present.

Fadnavis inaugurated the 751 Kund Yadnya Shala Pravesh ceremony and performed puja of the Lord Shiva idol. He showered flowers on the saints and mahants present at the ceremony. Later, Sant Nageshwaranand and Sant Avimukteshwaranand Swami welcomed him.

Fadnavis said Saint Shantigiri Maharaj has changed the lives of lakhs of people. He said cultural and religious propagation continues due to the teachings of saints. “The work of taking the country towards progress and inculcating peace is done by the blessings of the saints. They have immensely contributed to the spiritual development and nation-building,” he said.