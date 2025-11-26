Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Arrested For Threatening Locals With Knife, Sword In Wadgaon Kolhati | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police on Monday evening arrested a youth who was allegedly threatening people with sharp weapons in the Wadgaon Kolhati area. The police seized a sharp knife and a sword from him. The accused has been identified as Karan Maruti Gaikwad, 24.

Crime detection squad PSI Sagar Patil received information that Gaikwad had quarrelled with his neighbour and was threatening people with sharp weapons in the Shivajinagar area of Wadgaon Kolhati. The police team raided the spot and found Gaikwad brandishing the weapons. On seeing the police, he threw the weapons into nearby bushes and tried to flee, but officers nabbed him after a chase.

The police seized a 19-inch sharp knife and a sword, together valued at around Rs3500. The action was taken under the guidance of PI Rameshwar Gade by PSI Sagar Patil, Pravin Patharkar and their team.