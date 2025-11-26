 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Arrested For Threatening Locals With Knife, Sword In Wadgaon Kolhati
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youth Arrested For Threatening Locals With Knife, Sword In Wadgaon Kolhati

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj MIDC police on Monday evening arrested a youth who was allegedly threatening people with sharp weapons in the Wadgaon Kolhati area. The police seized a sharp knife and a sword from him. The accused has been identified as Karan Maruti Gaikwad, 24.

Crime detection squad PSI Sagar Patil received information that Gaikwad had quarrelled with his neighbour and was threatening people with sharp weapons in the Shivajinagar area of Wadgaon Kolhati. The police team raided the spot and found Gaikwad brandishing the weapons. On seeing the police, he threw the weapons into nearby bushes and tried to flee, but officers nabbed him after a chase.

