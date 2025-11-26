 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth Warns Of Suspension Over Serious Voters’ List Errors
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth Warns Of Suspension Over Serious Voters’ List Errors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) published the list last week

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
IAS G Sreekanth | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following a large number of complaints about errors in the voters’ list, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth on Tuesday evening called a meeting of officers and warned that those responsible for discrepancies would face direct suspension. He said the mistakes in the voters’ list were serious, and there was still an opportunity to correct them, but if errors remained, action would be taken.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) published the list last week. Aspiring corporators have alleged several mistakes. The Election Commission, while handing over the list to the CSMC, stated that there were around 58,117 duplicate names.

There are 1,300 election centres in the municipal corporation’s jurisdiction. Sreekanth directed all ward officers to inspect the election centres personally and ensure the required facilities for voters. He said proper planning must be done for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Employees should be appointed to check duplicate names; they must visit voters’ houses and confirm their names and residential addresses, he said.

