 Hingoli Municipal Council Polls: 3 Former Presidents, 29 Ex-Members Back In The Fray
Polling will be held on Dec 2 and counting on Dec 3. The council president will be directly elected by voters

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
Hingoli Municipal Council Polls: 3 Former Presidents, 29 Ex-Members Back In The Fray | Sourced

Hingoli: Three former presidents and 29 former members are in the fray for the Hingoli Municipal Council election. Many of the former members are contesting for their fifth and sixth terms and are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory. They are canvassing from morning until late at night and preparing strategies to win. It remains to be seen how many regain their positions.

Polling will be held on Dec 2 and counting on Dec 3. The council president will be directly elected by voters. In all, five nominations have been filed for the post of president and 106 nominations for electing 34 members. The president’s post is reserved for an OBC woman candidate.

In the last election, Babarao Bangar of the BJP served as president. As the post is now reserved, the BJP has fielded his wife, Neeta Bangar, making it a matter of prestige for Bangar.

Two-time president and former vice-president Dilip Chavan is contesting from Prabhag No 1(B) on an NCP (AP) ticket. This is his fifth term.

Former president Anita Suryatal is contesting from Prabhag No 5(A). She earlier served as president for two and a half years. Six women candidates are contesting from Prabhag No 5(B), including Veena Khurana, wife of former president Jagjitraj Khurana. Khurana, who had been with the NCP for many years, joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) this year. Veena Khurana is contesting for Shiv Sena (Shinde).

There are 29 former council members in the fray, along with many new faces. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi has formed an alliance for the council election, the Mahayuti parties are contesting independently.

