PMRDA Revives Stalled Bypass Projects & Targets Traffic Congestion Across Pune District

IAS Dr Yogesh Mhase | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is initiating a massive road infrastructure and enforcement drive across Pune District, including the industrial belts of Chakan and Shikrapur and western areas of Pune District like Wagholi and Lohgaon. The drive will be targeting severe traffic congestion and rising accident rates across key corridors in the eastern belt of the district (Wagholi, Shikrapur) as well as the western areas of Hinjawadi and Bhugaon.

Following a review meeting chaired by PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase on Wednesday, a strict emergency agenda was set. The agenda was focused on accountability for road safety and accelerating stalled bypass projects throughout the Pune District.

Acceleration of Bypass and Alternate Routes

PMRDA is actively reviving stalled and proposed road projects to create alternate routes and bypasses throughout the district. The areas included are key economically rich zones of industrial and IT belts. In the meeting, discussions took place about the stalled land acquisition for the Bhugaon Bypass road. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have claimed that it will be finalised soon, and the work order will be issued to the contractor next week.

Along with that, to ease congestion on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway, a 30-meter parallel Wagholi Bypass Road, which will connect Kharadi Toll Naka to Kesnand to Bakori Road, is being developed in coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Furthermore, sanctioned regional plan roads connecting Talegaon Dhamdhere, Pimple Jagtap, and other areas in Shirur and Khed tehsils are planned for development. This will help reduce traffic on Pune Nashik Highway, Chakan, and Shikrapur -- the industrial belt of the district.

Strict Enforcement Ordered

Instructions were given for immediate action against Ready Mix Cement (RMC) plants and builders, causing dangerous dust, which increases air pollution and results in a poor Air Quality Index (AQI). Many areas in Pune District are still developing; however, the vast population that has already settled down here is suffocating due to that. PMRDA said this is not at all tolerable. Also, the heavy vehicles that frequent these RMC plants were discussed in the meeting. PMRDA and the police have pledged action against reckless heavy vehicle drivers and everyone involved. PMRDA will also fund CCTV installation in its jurisdiction to help in enforcement.

All involved government agencies and the residents' group in Pune District are slated to attend a follow-up meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December. The meeting on Wednesday was held to review the progress of directives given by the CM in the meeting on 10th July 2025. Sources told The Free Press Journal that the civic bodies failed to deliver on the commitments made during the meeting, leading PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase to reprimand senior officials.