 ED Raids 12 Locations In Pune In ₹19.38-Crore SBI Luxury Car Loan Fraud Case; High-End Vehicles, Documents Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiED Raids 12 Locations In Pune In ₹19.38-Crore SBI Luxury Car Loan Fraud Case; High-End Vehicles, Documents Seized

ED Raids 12 Locations In Pune In ₹19.38-Crore SBI Luxury Car Loan Fraud Case; High-End Vehicles, Documents Seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted coordinated search operations at 12 residential and commercial premises in Pune between Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26, in connection with a ₹19.38-crore luxury car loan fraud at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) University Road branch.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
ED seizes luxury cars and documents during raids in ₹19.38-crore SBI car loan fraud case | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted coordinated search operations at 12 residential and commercial premises in Pune between Tuesday and Wednesday, November 26, in connection with a ₹19.38-crore luxury car loan fraud at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) University Road branch. The searches, carried out from Tuesday through Wednesday, November 26, were executed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Wednesday.

According to the ED, the probe has uncovered a well-structured fraud network involving car dealers, borrowers, an auto loan agent, and officials of the SBI branch. Borrowers allegedly used forged documents to secure high-value car loans, which were then used to purchase luxury vehicles, including BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover models. These loans, officials said, were processed and approved without mandatory verification, enabling the accused to obtain vehicles far beyond their genuine eligibility.

During the search operations, the agency recovered incriminating documents and identified multiple immovable properties acquired by the borrowers. The ED also seized several high-end luxury cars, allegedly purchased using forged documents and proceeds of the fraudulent loan money. These seizures were executed under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002.

The ED’s action stemmed from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, and the Shivajinagar Police Station under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per the FIR, Amar Kulkarni, then Chief Manager of SBI’s University Road branch between 2017 and 2019, allegedly abused his official position to conspire with Aditya Sethia, an SBI Auto Loan Counsellor with SBI, along with car dealers and borrowers, to bypass verification protocols and push high-value luxury vehicle loans.

FPJ Shorts
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Mary D'Costa Shares Clarification, 'I Am Not The Person He Cheated With'
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: Mary D'Costa Shares Clarification, 'I Am Not The Person He Cheated With'
Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar
Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

Investigators said Kulkarni “improperly and dishonestly” processed and recommended loan proposals based on forged documents and fabricated KYC documents, in violation of SBI’s lending norms. In several cases, luxury car quotations were allegedly inflated by substantial margins to increase the loan amount and bypass eligibility norms. In certain cases, the quotations were inflated by over ₹61 lakh above the actual dealer invoice to artificially enhance loan eligibility and secure higher disbursements.

Also Watch:

Read Also
PNB Fraud Case: ED Hands Over Four Attached Mumbai Flats Linked To Mehul Choksi To Liquidator For...
article-image

The fraud was ultimately uncovered during SBI’s internal scrutiny. The bank initiated a detailed review of car loan files under a specific Customer Identification Identifier (CII) after one borrower’s account was flagged for suspected fraud. Subsequent checks revealed glaring discrepancies, including mismatched Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) and verification reports. Third-party agencies later confirmed that several verification reports attributed to them were fake and never issued. These findings prompted SBI to escalate the matter, leading to the registration of the FIR in January 2023, which triggered the ED’s money-laundering probe and the subsequent search operations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Raids 12 Locations In Pune In ₹19.38-Crore SBI Luxury Car Loan Fraud Case; High-End Vehicles,...

ED Raids 12 Locations In Pune In ₹19.38-Crore SBI Luxury Car Loan Fraud Case; High-End Vehicles,...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice...

Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam