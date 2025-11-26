 Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam
Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting 'Salok Mahalla 9' At Gurmat Samagam

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

The samagam, organised by Maharashtra Sikh Association, Guru Nanak Vidyak Sanstha, Gurdwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar Raoli Camp, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Sewak Jatha Trust, and the Supreme Council of Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras, was attended by thousands of Sikhs and followers of the Sikh gurus.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
350 children recite Sikh scripture at Sion gathering |

Mumbai: On the final day of the three-day Gurmat Samagam on Tuesday at Sion in Mumbai, 350 children performed 'salok mahalla 9', a chapter in the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib, creating a national and international record for the number of participants.

The samagam commemorated the 350th 'Shahidi Shatabdi' or martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Tegh Bahadur Sahib, who is called 'Hind Di Chaddar' for his defence of human rights, religious freedom, and the dignity of all faiths. Salok Mahalla 9 was authored by Guru Tegh Bahadur while in prison in Delhi, shortly before his martyrdom in 1675. The verses emphasise the impermanence of worldly possessions and relationships, stressing the importance of remembering God's name for true peace and salvation. The chapter is traditionally recited during the concluding ceremony of a complete reading of the Guru Granth Sahib.

article-image

The recitation by the children was the highlight of the samagam, inspiring the entire Sangat and creating a historic movement for the Sikh community in Mumbai, said Bal Malkit Singh, convenor of Maharashtra Sikh Association, and executive chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy. "The 350-kids salok mahalla 9 kirtan is a historic moment for Mumbai and for the Sikh community globally. No such collective recitation has been held anywhere during the 350th Shahidi observances," said Singh. "Guru Sahib’s history and teachings must reach our younger generations and every Bharatiya household. Through this Gurmat Samagam, we have taken a significant step in that direction.”

