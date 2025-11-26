 ₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border

The wanted man, identified as Azmat Arif Shaikh, a 25-year-old resident of Saidutt Slums on Veer Savarkar Road in Virar East, had allegedly fled his residence immediately after the case was registered. For the past six months, he had reportedly been shifting locations across various areas along the Maharashtra–Gujarat border, making it difficult for investigators to trace him.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border | FP Photo

Palghar: The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Virar has arrested a key accused wanted in a major narcotics case registered at Bolinj Police Station under the NDPS Act. The case, filed under Sections 8(c), 21(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, involved the seizure of 324 grams of heroin along with other material, collectively valued at ₹1,08,10,000. The arrested accused had been absconding since the initial action.

The wanted man, identified as Azmat Arif Shaikh, a 25-year-old resident of Saidutt Slums on Veer Savarkar Road in Virar East, had allegedly fled his residence immediately after the case was registered. For the past six months, he had reportedly been shifting locations across various areas along the Maharashtra–Gujarat border, making it difficult for investigators to trace him. Despite this, officers of Crime Branch Unit 3 continued sustained efforts by questioning his relatives, local contacts and witnesses, while simultaneously conducting technical surveillance.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Palghar Police Seize Truck Carrying Illicit Daman-Made Liquor Worth ₹33 Lakh Ahead Of...
article-image

After months of tracking and analysis, the team finally located Shaikh near the Maharashtra–Gujarat border at Bhilad in Valsad district of Gujarat. On 25 November 2025, officers apprehended him and subsequently handed him over to the Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 1, which is conducting the investigation in the case.

Authorities described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in cracking down on narcotics networks operating across state borders. Further investigation is underway.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Strict Crackdown On Construction Dust, Quarry...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Strict Crackdown On Construction Dust, Quarry...

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat...

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat...