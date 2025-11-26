Panvel To Build Modern Educational Complex In Taloja With 35 Classrooms & Labs | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to construct a fully equipped educational complex in Taloja, marking its first major step toward expanding affordable public schooling within CIDCO-developed nodes.

The new complex will feature 35 classrooms, science and computer laboratories, a library, a multipurpose auditorium, and dedicated bus parking, offering students a comprehensive modern learning environment. The building will include a basement, ground floor and six upper floors.

PMC recently took over 11 schools from the former municipal council and has also submitted a proposal to acquire 52 Zilla Parishad schools within its 110 sq km jurisdiction, which includes CIDCO colonies and 29 villages. Discussions on the transfer are still underway.

Land for the new schools in Taloja and Kamothe has been purchased from CIDCO at standard rates. Taloja will host the first civic-run school in the region, an area where only private institutions currently operate—often at fees unaffordable for many families.

The multipurpose hall planned within the complex will support cultural programmes, community events and indoor sports, making it a community-friendly facility.

Officials said the project will significantly boost educational infrastructure in Taloja and neighbouring areas, meeting rising demand and supporting students’ overall development. Construction is expected to begin soon.

