 Mumbai News: Chembur Walkathon Draws 300 Participants To Promote Diabetes Awareness
The walkathon symbolised unity, hope, and education, as participants marched through Chembur carrying placards highlighting prevention, management, and the importance of early intervention. The event was conducted earlier this week by Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Mumbai: A 2.5 km Walkathon organised in Chembur, with over 300 participants, set the tone for a strong community-driven message on diabetes awareness. Participants pledged to prioritise their well-being, prevent complications, and spread awareness about the growing health burden.

Often referred to as the Diabetes Capital of the World, India continues to witness a sharp rise in diabetes cases, making lifestyle changes and public awareness more essential than ever. The walkathon symbolised unity, hope, and education, as participants marched through Chembur carrying placards highlighting prevention, management, and the importance of early intervention. The event was conducted earlier this week by Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

Diabetes remains one of India’s fastest-growing health challenges. Beyond elevated blood sugar levels, uncontrolled diabetes can lead to heart disease, kidney failure, vision impairment, and diabetic foot—a serious condition caused by poor circulation and nerve damage, often resulting in infection and, in severe cases, amputation. Despite its severity, foot care remains one of the most neglected aspects of diabetes management. This year’s theme, “Diabetic Foot,” emphasised simple yet critical practices such as daily foot checks, proper footwear, and maintaining controlled blood sugar levels to significantly reduce risks. Walkathons like this play a vital role in spreading awareness and improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Roy Patankar, Director of Zen Multispeciality Hospital, emphasised that early diagnosis, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and timely check-ups are key to preventing complications. He also highlighted the importance of foot care in diabetes management. The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a healthier community through such meaningful, preventive health initiatives.

