 Delhi Maths Teacher Wins Hearts With Energetic Dance To ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ At Farewell; Video Goes Viral
Delhi-based maths teacher Naresh Kaushik has gone viral after a video of him dancing energetically to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at a farewell party surfaced online. His lively performance, shared on Instagram, garnered over 4 million views and thousands of reactions. Students cheered him on as he effortlessly recreated the song’s hook steps, earning praise from netizens.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
Delhi maths teacher Naresh Kaushik sets the stage on fire as he dances to ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ during a farewell, winning millions of hearts online. | Image: Insta/nareshk.kaushik

A Delhi-based mathematics teacher has unexpectedly become the internet’s new favourite entertainer after a video of him dancing to the hit track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at a farewell celebration went viral.

The teacher, identified as Naresh Kaushik, stunned students and viewers alike with his high-energy dance moves, performed right inside his classroom-turned-stage. Dressed formally but dancing with the ease of a trained performer, Kaushik flawlessly recreated the song’s hook steps, triggering loud cheers from the students surrounding him.

Kaushik expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. “LOVE and THANKS for 4+M views. Farewell par dance to banata hi hai,” he wrote while sharing the clip on his handle, @nareshk.kaushik.

The reel quickly exploded in popularity, amassing over 4 million views and 1.9 lakh likes, turning the teacher into an online sensation overnight.

article-image

Netizens Reactions

The comments section is filled with admiration and surprise at the teacher’s enthusiasm.

“Uncle is a total rockstar,” wrote one user.

“Maths teacher cool bhi hote hain,” another commented.

Others chimed in with praise like “Lovely sir, great performance” and “Coolest sir!”

What began as a simple farewell moment has now become a viral celebration of joy, talent, and the lighter side of classroom life.

