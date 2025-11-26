Delhi Maths Teacher Wins Hearts With Energetic Dance To ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ At Farewell; Video Goes Viral

Delhi maths teacher Naresh Kaushik sets the stage on fire as he dances to ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ during a farewell, winning millions of hearts online. | Image: Insta/nareshk.kaushik

A Delhi-based mathematics teacher has unexpectedly become the internet’s new favourite entertainer after a video of him dancing to the hit track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at a farewell celebration went viral.

The teacher, identified as Naresh Kaushik, stunned students and viewers alike with his high-energy dance moves, performed right inside his classroom-turned-stage. Dressed formally but dancing with the ease of a trained performer, Kaushik flawlessly recreated the song’s hook steps, triggering loud cheers from the students surrounding him.

Kaushik expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response. “LOVE and THANKS for 4+M views. Farewell par dance to banata hi hai,” he wrote while sharing the clip on his handle, @nareshk.kaushik.

The reel quickly exploded in popularity, amassing over 4 million views and 1.9 lakh likes, turning the teacher into an online sensation overnight.

Netizens Reactions

The comments section is filled with admiration and surprise at the teacher’s enthusiasm.

“Uncle is a total rockstar,” wrote one user.

“Maths teacher cool bhi hote hain,” another commented.

Others chimed in with praise like “Lovely sir, great performance” and “Coolest sir!”

What began as a simple farewell moment has now become a viral celebration of joy, talent, and the lighter side of classroom life.