Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil Sparks Row With ‘Lakshmi Darshan’ Remark

Gulab Raghunath Patil

Mumbai: Controversy has once again hit Maharashtra’s election campaign trail as Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) minister Gulabrao Patil made remarks suggesting financial inducements to voters ahead of polling day. His statement comes soon after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faced widespread criticism for his “vote for fund” comment, which the opposition termed as an attempt to influence voters.

While addressing a campaign rally in Nashik, Patil told voters that the Urban Development Department—currently handled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde—has “plenty of money.” He went on to tell the crowd that they would witness “Lakshmi darshan the night before voting,” implying monetary benefits prior to polling.

Patil further repeated the claim with anecdotal references from past elections, stating: “Before the last Assembly election, Lakshmi arrived. This time too, you will receive Lakshmi. Sleep outside your houses; she will visit before polling day. Last time voting was on the 21st, and Lakshmi visited door to door on the 18th. Wake up, she has come to bless you.”

His speech continued with additional controversial remarks, suggesting that voters should accept material offerings but vote for his faction: “The people will now distribute mutton. Eat their mutton, but press our button.”

Patil also attacked political opponents, claiming they only possessed money but not public goodwill. He asserted that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had worked tirelessly for the people, even late into the night, and credited Shinde with allocating nearly Rs 350 crore for local development work, including Buddhist Vihar projects and water schemes.

In another jibe, he claimed opposition leaders were claiming credit for projects funded by the Shinde-led government. He also took a swipe at Ajit Pawar, saying: “Behave wisely. Don’t call someone else’s child your own.”

Reacting to the controversy, Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule downplayed Patil’s statement, saying such aggressive speeches were common during elections. However, he also noted that decisions regarding allocation of funds were taken collectively by the top three leaders of the ruling alliance.

