 Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held

A friend of Abdul Rehman Khan called him up in the morning and asked him to come down to meet them. When Khan arrived at the spot, his five friends made him cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held | File

Mumbai: A 21-year-old collegian suffered burn injuries after his friend set him ablaze during his birthday revelry in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of five of his friends, police said.

Birthday Celebration Turns Violent

A friend of Abdul Rehman Khan called him up in the morning and asked him to come down to meet them. When Khan arrived at the spot, his five friends made him cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him.

One of them, identified as Ayaz Malik, brought a bottle of petrol he had kept in his scooter and poured it on Khan. Despite protests by Khan, Malik started a fire using a lighter, police said.

Victim Runs for Help, Sustains Serious Burns

Khan ran towards the watchman’s cabin and asked him to pour water on him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries he received on his face, hands, and chest.

article-image

Police Book All Five Under Attempted Culpable Homicide

Based on Khan's complaint, police registered an FIR under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

All five individuals, including the main accused Ayaz Malik, Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan, and Sharif Sheikh, have been arrested and remanded in police custody.

