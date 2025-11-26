Mumbai Weather Update, November 26: Hazy Sky, Poor Visibility Persists As AQI Rises To 256 & Air Quality Slips Into 'Severe' Category; VIDEO

Visuals from Worli | Pooja Mehta

Mumbai began its Wednesday under a sheet of haze, with several pockets of the city recording severe levels of air pollution even as the weather dashboard displayed a bright, sunny icon. The real-time air quality readings at 8 am placed the AQI at 246, marking a Severe category that raises health concerns for vulnerable residents.

Mumbai woke up inside a haze today. AQI touching 246, visibility dipping, and the air turning toxic. Stay indoors, stay safe. 🌫😷 #MumbaiWeather #WorliSeaLink #CoastalRoad pic.twitter.com/ZhavKVUyhq — Pooja Mehta (@poojamets) November 26, 2025

As per AQI.in, the concentration of PM10 hovered around 228 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM2.5 was recorded at 171 micrograms per cubic metre, far exceeding the safe thresholds. Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide also displayed elevated readings, with CO touching 1000 ppb in the morning update. These numbers underline how particulate matter continues to dominate the pollution mix in Mumbai’s air.

Hazy Skies and Clear Weather, A Contradictory Morning

Interestingly, the weather remained largely clear, with cloud cover at zero per cent and temperatures settling at 26 degrees Celsius around 8 am. The humidity level stood at 79 per cent, creating a dense, mist-like haze that reduced visibility to 2.1 kilometres in several parts of Mumbai.

Despite the haze, wind speeds were modest at 10 kilometres per hour, not strong enough to disperse the suspended pollutants. The meteorological forecast for the day showed temperatures likely rising to 29 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation expected.

Health Concerns Grow as Winter Pattern Sets In

With the onset of cooler days, Mumbai’s pollution levels traditionally rise as the atmosphere traps dust, vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants closer to the ground. Environmental experts say the lack of strong winds allows fine particulate matter to settle over the skyline, creating prolonged bouts of haze even when the sun is out.

Health advisories recommend wearing protective masks, limiting strenuous outdoor exercise and keeping children and elderly individuals indoors during peak pollution hours.

For now, the haze continues to hang over the city, offering a stark reminder that Mumbai’s winter mornings are no longer just cool but increasingly toxic.