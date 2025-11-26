 Mumbai: ULR Freight Directors Booked For Allegedly Cheating Unizen Logistics Of ₹5.74 Crore In Payments
According to the FIR, the complainant, Rajesh Pilai, 52, is a director of Unizen Logistics in Sakinaka. The company is involved in aviation and ship cargo transport. In September 2024, Imran Jan, a director at ULR Freight Services, emailed Unizen Logistics expressing interest in doing freight-forwarding business.

The Sakinaka police have booked two directors of Kolkata-based ULR Freight Services company for allegedly cheating a city-based logistics firm of Rs5.74 crore.

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have booked two directors of Kolkata-based ULR Freight Services company for allegedly cheating a city-based logistics firm of Rs5.74 crore.

Complainant Details Business Tie-Up

According to the FIR, the complainant, Rajesh Pilai, 52, is a director of Unizen Logistics in Sakinaka. The company is involved in aviation and ship cargo transport. In September 2024, Imran Jan, a director at ULR Freight Services, emailed Unizen Logistics expressing interest in doing freight-forwarding business. He agreed to give Unizen 50% of the amount per shipment, and the remaining amount would be paid within 30 days.

Once the shipments began, ULR initially made regular payments. However, in October 2024, it delayed payment, citing Navratri. The accused later issued two cheques, both of which bounced. Pilai and his colleagues then travelled to Kolkata and the accused promised to clear the amount in small instalments, but failed, said the FIR.

