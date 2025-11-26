 Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹4.5 Crore For 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Each To Receive ₹25,000 Grant Soon
Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹4.5 Crore For 1,800 Bhajan Mandals, Each To Receive ₹25,000 Grant Soon

According to an order issued by the Cultural Affairs Department, the funds may be utilised for purchasing musical instruments such as harmonium, mridang, pakhawaj, veena and others. The Director of Cultural Affairs has been directed to ensure immediate disbursal of the amount to the bhajan mandals.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Devotees perform Bhajan on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami festival at ISKCON temple, in Jammu on Monday. | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs4.5 crore for 1,800 bhajan mandals across the state, with each mandal set to receive Rs25,000 within a month, officials said on Tuesday.

Funds Allowed for Musical Instruments

According to an order issued by the Cultural Affairs Department, the funds may be utilised for purchasing musical instruments such as harmonium, mridang, pakhawaj, veena and others.

The Director of Cultural Affairs has been directed to ensure immediate disbursal of the amount to the bhajan mandals.The director has also been instructed to submit a utilisation certificate along with a compliance report to the government within one month.

Even as the Model Code of Conduct remains in force due to elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, the director has been told to ensure that no violations take place during the disbursal process.

Qualification Norms for Grant Release

As per the qualification norms, a bhajan mandal with at least 20 members must have performed a minimum of 50 programmes to avail the state grant. Once qualified, a bhajan mandal can receive the Rs25,000 grant on two occasions.

