FPJ Exclusive: Randhir Ranjan Roy On Bringing ‘Kaneez’ To Stage — A Musical Saga Of Love, Music And Destiny

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, theatre veteran Randhir Ranjan Roy opens up about his upcoming Broadway-style musical Kaneez, inspired by the poignant 1920 love story of courtesan Tanno Bai and priest Dharikshan Tiwari.

Set to premiere at Mumbai’s Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium on November 28 and 29, Kaneez blends live music, dance and theatre to explore timeless themes of love and societal divide.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Siddharth Nigam, Gulki Joshi and Kirti Killedar, with soulful compositions by Shaan, Papon and Javed Ali, the production promises to be a heartfelt ode to the enduring power of music and emotion.

Q. Kaneez draws inspiration from the 1920s love story of Tanno Bai and Dharikshan Tiwari. What drew you to this particular story, and what made you want to adapt it into a musical?

A. After my last play Ek Haan, which was on the life of Manto and played by veteran Shekhar Suman, I was looking for a subject that is close to Indian music. I wanted to work on Pakeezah but, due to copyright issues, couldn’t proceed further. And then I happened to read this story of Tanno Bai and started working on the story of it. I was able to strike a good musical story, and I hope anyone watching it will be in it for long.

Q. The production explores love and societal constraints within a divided society. How did you approach portraying these sensitive themes on stage without losing their emotional depth?

A. It’s a classic love saga, and we are not talking about any religion here particularly — just two souls getting connected through music. The play has bhajans as well as mujras. However, we have kept in mind the sensitivity of the subject and have portrayed it in a way that it won’t affect anyone’s feelings, while retaining the romantic emotional depth.

Q. The musical revisits a historical romance through a contemporary theatrical lens. How did you balance authenticity to the 1920s setting with making the story relatable to today’s audience?

A. Music is the common connection. Till date, we have a great listener base for Indian classical music, and we have that as the premise of the play. However, we have depicted an era of 1970–1980 instead of the more period-specific 1920s to have a better connection with the audience.

Q. The cast includes Siddharth Nigam, Gulki Joshi and Kirti Killedar, among others. What were you looking for when casting actors to portray such layered characters as the priest and the courtesan?

A. We were looking for a fresh young face for the main protagonist — someone who looks innocent yet can be rebellious as well — and we found that aspect in Siddharth. Kirti and Gulki are veterans in theatre and good classical singer–live performers. Hence, they’ve been cast, as they will be singing live.

Q. Live music by Rahul–Anjan and vocals by Shaan, Papon, Javed Ali and Kirti Killedar give Kaneez a distinctive sound. How central is music to the storytelling, and how did you decide on this blend of bhajans, thumris and retro Indian styles?

A. The blend of music is the premise of the story — two characters connecting through music as a background. Shaan has sung an amazing bhajan, Javed has rendered the classic thumri Yaad Piya Ki Aayi for the first time, Papon has a beautiful original romantic song which is the theme of the play, and Kirti is performing live while acting on stage, singing all the new mujras and the classical Rangi Saari.

Q. Chetan Chand’s stage design and Arunima Roy’s choreography are key to the production. How did you collaborate with them to create the world of Kaneez on stage?

A. Chetan Chand has been a veteran in theatre technicals and comes with experience of executing more than 350-plus plays. The set and light design proposed by him was exactly what I was looking for, and he fits well for his job. Arunima ji is a disciple of Guru Geetanjali Lal from Kathak Kendra, New Delhi. She is also a “Visharad” from Bangiya Sangeet Parishad, West Bengal. All the mujras are based on Indian classical dance forms.

Q. The show premieres at Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium on November 28 and 29. How are you feeling as opening night approaches, and what can audiences expect from the premiere experience?

A. As a director, I feel every show is an opening show, as I always try to make it better and better than the previous shows. The audience can expect beautiful music presented with elegant sets and a strong emotional storyline.

Q. Do you see Kaneez evolving beyond its Mumbai run — perhaps touring other cities or being adapted into another medium?

A. Yes, we have plans to take it to other metros and worldwide in the coming years in the same format.

