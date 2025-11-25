Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel

Vakola police rescue kidnapped five-year-old girl sold for ₹1.80 lakh; six arrested | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Vakola police arrested six individuals for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl and selling her for Rs 1.80 lakh. The incident occurred on November 21, and the accused were arrested on November 24.

The court has remanded all the accused in police custody until November 28. One of the accused resides in Santacruz East, while the other five are residents of Panvel. The police had formed seven teams to trace the girl.

Child Kidnapped While Sleeping in Autorickshaw with Mother and Brother

According to the police, the girl’s mother, a domestic helper residing in Santacruz East, had an argument with her mother on November 20. After the quarrel, she left the house along with her five-year-old daughter and six-year-old son and slept in an autorickshaw.

On November 21, between 2.30 am and 3 am, while they were asleep, someone kidnapped the girl. When the mother woke up, she discovered that her daughter was missing. She returned home in the morning, assuming the child might have gone back, but the girl was not there. She then approached the Vakola police and filed a complaint.

Seven Police Teams Formed; Key Leads Emerge

The Vakola police immediately formed seven teams to search for the child. They received information about a suspicious autorickshaw that had travelled to Panvel and returned.

The police also learned that two individuals and a bike rider were seen roaming suspiciously in the area from where the girl had gone missing.

The police arrested autorickshaw owner Latif Shaikh, 52, and a driver. During interrogation, they revealed that the girl’s maternal uncle, Lorence Fernandis, 42, and his wife, Mangal Jadhav, 38, had allegedly kidnapped the girl.

Girl Sold Twice for ₹1.80 Lakh; All Accused Arrested

Subsequently, the police arrested Fernandis and Jadhav. Interrogation revealed that the couple had sold the child to Karan Sanas for Rs 90,000. The police arrested Sanas in Panvel, and he confessed that he had sold the girl to Vrunda Chavan, 60, and Anjali Korgaonkar, 57, for Rs 1.80 lakh. The police later found the child at Chavan’s residence in Panvel and arrested both women.

Police Identify Seven Accused; Child Rescued Safely

The accused have been identified as Latif Shaikh, a resident of Santacruz East; Lorence Fernandis, a labourer from Panvel; Mangal Jadhav, a labourer from Panvel; Karan Sanas, from Panvel; Vrunda Chavan, from Panvel; Anjali Korgaonkar, from Panvel; and Nitin Jadhav, 22.

Also Watch:

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Maneesh Kalwania, Senior Police Inspector Prakash Khandekar and his team conducted the rescue operation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/