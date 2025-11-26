26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Survivor Devika Rotawan Recounts Trauma And Long Battle For Justice As City Pays Tribute To Martyrs

26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: As Mumbai marks 17 years since the deadly 26/11 terror attacks, the city remembers the courage and sacrifice of its heroes. On 26 November 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists unleashed mayhem across Mumbai, killing 164 innocent civilians and security personnel. Among the martyrs were Mumbai Police’s finest – Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and ATS Chief Hemant Karkare.

Tukaram Omble’s Sacrifice and Devika Rotawan’s Testimony Remembered

Constable Tukaram Omble’s supreme sacrifice helped capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, a breakthrough that changed the course of the case. And playing a crucial role in sending Kasab to the gallows was the youngest eyewitness, Devika Rotawan, who was just nine years old when she testified against him in court.

26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan | File Photo

Devika, Now 26, Still Lives With Scars of the Attack

Today, Devika is 26, but the scars, physical and emotional, of the attack remain. A bullet from Kasab’s AK-47 had shattered her right leg, leaving behind lifelong wounds and trauma. However, after years of struggle, Devika has finally won a major battle for justice.

High Court Ordered State to Give Her a Home; Promise Finally Fulfilled

After the attacks, the Maharashtra government had assured Devika’s family that they would be allotted a house. But the promise remained only on paper for years. In 2020, Devika approached the Bombay High Court seeking justice. Her petition was filed by advocate Utsav Bains in 2020, and in 2023, advocate Kunika Lal continued arguments on her behalf.

In 2024, the High Court ordered the state government to provide her a house within six months. Finally, in January 2025, Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp Ltd allotted her a 1-BHK flat in Amboli, Andheri, measuring slightly under 300 sq ft.

26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan | File Photo

Devika Recalls the Night of the Attack and Her Painful Recovery

Speaking to FPJ, Devika recalled the horrific night and shared, “I was shot in my right leg. The bone shattered. I fainted and was taken to St. George Hospital, the same place where I was born. Later, I underwent surgeries at JJ Hospital. When I woke up and saw my father and brother, I broke down. The pain was unbearable — like a rock crushing my leg. That one bullet changed my entire life.”

Despite Trauma and Loss, Devika Aspires to Become an IPS Officer

Devika lost her mother at a young age, making the journey even harder. Despite everything, she remains determined that “Kasab was just a mosquito. I want to punish the masterminds behind the attack. I want to become an IPS officer.”

Bravery Came With Social Backlash and Years of Hardship

Devika’s problems didn’t end with surviving the attack. She later contracted tuberculosis. Her father went from office to office seeking help. When the police later called Devika to testify against Kasab, she agreed without hesitation. “I went to court on crutches. The moment I saw Kasab, I recognised him. They showed me three people, and I identified him immediately.”

But her bravery came at a cost. After Devika testified, her family faced severe social backlash. Her father’s dry fruit business collapsed because suppliers were afraid terrorists would target them. Relatives stopped inviting them, fearing being attacked. Schools refused to admit Devika, saying terrorists might “blow up the school.” “It hurt a lot. I lost four years of education. When I finally got admission with help from an organisation, I still felt scared but I didn’t give up.”

