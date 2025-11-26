 26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes To Martyrs Who Fought Terrorists; Video
Mumbai marked the 17th anniversary of the 26 November terror attack with a solemn tribute led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DGP Rashmi Shukla and Commissioner Deven Bharti. The ceremony at the Police Commissioner’s office honoured the martyrs of 26/11. Families, officials and police personnel gathered to remember the bravery and sacrifice that safeguarded the city.

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The ceremony took place at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Office in south Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also joined the tribute, standing alongside senior police officials who were present to honour their fallen colleagues.

Families Gather to Remember Their Loved Ones

The memorial witnessed emotional moments as family members of the policemen who lost their lives during the attack assembled to remember their loved ones. Many relatives stood in silence before the memorial plaque, reflecting on the bravery and commitment of officers who confronted heavily armed terrorists despite overwhelming odds. Police personnel from different units also attended the ceremony, marking the day with salutes and quiet reflection.

A City Scarred but United

The 26 November attack remains one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. As many as 166 people were killed and more than 300 were injured when ten terrorists from Pakistan launched coordinated strikes across the city. Armed militants from the Pakistan-based Lashkar e Taiba arrived by sea and spread out across several high profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST railway station and Nariman House. The scale, precision and brutality of the assault left the city shaken and prompted widespread global outrage.

A Turning Point in Counter Terror Preparedness

The attacks also became a watershed moment for India’s security and counter terror response. In the years that followed, the country introduced major reforms in intelligence coordination, coastal surveillance and rapid response capabilities. The raising of the National Security Guard hubs in key metros, tighter maritime checks and improved communication systems were among the changes shaped by the lessons of 26 November.

As the city marked the anniversary, the tribute by state leaders served as a reminder of the courage displayed by the police force and the enduring resilience of Mumbai.

