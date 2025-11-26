 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou Pays Tribute To Victims, Condemns Terrorism
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou Pays Tribute To Victims, Condemns Terrorism

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou Pays Tribute To Victims, Condemns Terrorism

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Mathou Pays Tribute to Victims, Condemns Terrorism |

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, paid tribute to the victims on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, which took place in Mumbai in 2008.

He reaffirmed the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and said that France stands together with India in combating this scourge.

"Mumbai Attacks 26/11: As we mark 17 years since these horrific attacks, France honours the memory of the victims. France reaffirms its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, and stands together with India in combating this scourge", the Ambassador wrote on X.

17 Years Since 26/11

FPJ Shorts
iQoo 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live & What To Expect
iQoo 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live & What To Expect
New Labour Codes Will Boost Consumption By ₹75,000 Crore, Amplifying Share Of Formal Workforce By 15%: SBI Economists
New Labour Codes Will Boost Consumption By ₹75,000 Crore, Amplifying Share Of Formal Workforce By 15%: SBI Economists
'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Australian Man's Shocking Revelation About Mumbai And Delhi Goes Viral
'Jugaad Doesn't Work Here': Australian Man's Shocking Revelation About Mumbai And Delhi Goes Viral
'You Want To Die?': Kenyan Taxi Driver Choked By Passenger After He Resists To 'Sexual Advances' In Dubai; Shocking Video
'You Want To Die?': Kenyan Taxi Driver Choked By Passenger After He Resists To 'Sexual Advances' In Dubai; Shocking Video

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route, and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

Memorials and Remembrance

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

Aftermath and Justice

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou Pays Tribute To Victims, Condemns Terrorism

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou Pays Tribute To Victims, Condemns Terrorism

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes To...

26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Pay Floral Tributes To...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held

Maharashtra News: Kolhapur TET Paper Leak Racket Busted; 18 Arrested Including Key Accused Mahesh...

Maharashtra News: Kolhapur TET Paper Leak Racket Busted; 18 Arrested Including Key Accused Mahesh...

Mumbai Weather Update, November 26: Hazy Sky, Poor Visibility Persists As AQI Rises To 256 & Air...

Mumbai Weather Update, November 26: Hazy Sky, Poor Visibility Persists As AQI Rises To 256 & Air...