Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment

Navi Mumbai, Nov 26: A 25-year-old woman from Ulwe was arrested after her 22-year-old neighbour died by suicide on Sunday morning and left behind a voice note alleging that the accused was responsible for her distress. The FIR was registered at Ulwe Police Station on Tuesday after the victim’s family arrived from Punjab and lodged a complaint.

Voice Note Blames Neighbour For Distress

Police said the deceased, identified as Kumkum Balwinder Kaur, was found hanging in her Ulwe Sector 25A apartment around 8 a.m. on November 24. Shortly before taking the extreme step, she recorded a voice message on her phone and sent it to her friend Sandeep via WhatsApp, stating that her neighbour Anjali Sharma (25) was responsible for her death. Based on this, police arrested Sharma under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (abetment of suicide).

Brother Alleges Ongoing Mental Harassment

According to the complainant, Kumkum’s brother, Gaurav Balwinder Kumar, the accused had been mentally harassing his sister for some time, causing severe emotional distress. Kumar in his complaint alleged that his sister was harassed by the neighbour.

Forensic Evidence Collected From Scene

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane confirmed that a forensic van was called to the spot and a grey-and-white scarf used in the incident was seized. The complainant’s statement was recorded through the Electronic Evidence System.

Further Probe Underway

Police said further investigation is underway under the supervision of API Suresh Kharat. “Following the FIR, on November 24, the neighbour was arrested and further investigations are on,” said police.

