 Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment

Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment

A 25-year-old woman from Ulwe was arrested after her 22-year-old neighbour died by suicide on Sunday morning and left behind a voice note alleging that the accused was responsible for her distress. The FIR was registered at Ulwe Police Station on Tuesday after the victim’s family arrived from Punjab and lodged a complaint.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Ulwe police arrest neighbour after suicide victim leaves voice note alleging harassment | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Nov 26: A 25-year-old woman from Ulwe was arrested after her 22-year-old neighbour died by suicide on Sunday morning and left behind a voice note alleging that the accused was responsible for her distress. The FIR was registered at Ulwe Police Station on Tuesday after the victim’s family arrived from Punjab and lodged a complaint.

Voice Note Blames Neighbour For Distress

Police said the deceased, identified as Kumkum Balwinder Kaur, was found hanging in her Ulwe Sector 25A apartment around 8 a.m. on November 24. Shortly before taking the extreme step, she recorded a voice message on her phone and sent it to her friend Sandeep via WhatsApp, stating that her neighbour Anjali Sharma (25) was responsible for her death. Based on this, police arrested Sharma under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (abetment of suicide).

Brother Alleges Ongoing Mental Harassment

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3

According to the complainant, Kumkum’s brother, Gaurav Balwinder Kumar, the accused had been mentally harassing his sister for some time, causing severe emotional distress. Kumar in his complaint alleged that his sister was harassed by the neighbour.

Forensic Evidence Collected From Scene

Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane confirmed that a forensic van was called to the spot and a grey-and-white scarf used in the incident was seized. The complainant’s statement was recorded through the Electronic Evidence System.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Kharghar Shop Owner Arrested After Teen Records Video Blaming Him Before Suicide...
article-image

Further Probe Underway

Police said further investigation is underway under the supervision of API Suresh Kharat. “Following the FIR, on November 24, the neighbour was arrested and further investigations are on,” said police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry...

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Strict Crackdown On Construction Dust, Quarry...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Strict Crackdown On Construction Dust, Quarry...

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat...

₹1.08 Crore Drug Trafficking Case: Six-Month Manhunt Ends With Arrest Near Maharashtra–Gujarat...