Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that he will soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the name of IIT Bombay be officially changed to IIT Mumbai. His announcement comes amid a heated political debate triggered by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh's recent remarks supporting the continued use of the word "Bombay" instead of "Mumbai."

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis asserted that for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the city has always been "Mumbai" and not "Bombay." He added that BJP leader Rambhau Naik played a major role in renaming the city from Bombay to Mumbai in the past.

“For us, it is Mumbai. The traces of the name Bombay must end. I will personally send a letter to the Prime Minister and the Union Education Ministry requesting that IIT Bombay be renamed IIT Mumbai,” said Fadnavis. Responding to comments made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who had criticized the government over the issue, Fadnavis took a subtle jab: “Some people criticize the government, but will never request to rename the school where their own children study,” he said, indirectly targeting Thackeray.

The controversy started after Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, during an event at IIT Bombay, said he was “glad” the institute’s name had not been changed to IIT Mumbai. His comments also extended to IIT Madras, stating that certain original names should remain unchanged.

The remarks sparked a sharp response from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which accused the minister of disrespecting the city’s identity and its history.

