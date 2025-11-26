CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships |

Mumbai: The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, a not-for-profit organisation that provides finance education for investment professionals, hosted the Mumbai edition of its Finance Industry Network (FIN) Roundtable, bringing together distinguished academicians and researchers to discuss how academic research and industry insights can collectively strengthen the future of finance education in India.

The session, themed 'Bridging the Gap: Research in Industry vs. Research in Academia,' was led by Pankaj Sharma, director, Capital Markets Policy India, CFA Institute.

Speaking at the roundtable, Sharma said that the financial landscape today is being reshaped by rapid innovation, heightened regulatory expectations, and global interconnectedness. "Students and educators need access to real-time insights, practical case studies, and robust research tools to stay relevant. Through platforms like these, we aim to help bridge this divide by creating spaces where academic thought leadership and industry expertise inform and elevate one another.”

Sharing his remarks on the roundtable, Saim Fakih, senior university relations specialist at CFA Institute, added: “Educators shape the foundation of the finance profession, and their role is vital as the industry transforms. Following the roundtable, CFA Institute remains committed to supporting institutions in Mumbai, align their curriculum and research with global market trends, ensuring students gain relevant, practical and future-focused learning experiences.”

The roundtable brought together esteemed faculty members from leading Mumbai institutions, including K S Ranjani from the Indian Institute of Management; Yasmin Singaporewala, Jai Hind College; Sadaf Hashmi from Atlas SkillTech University; Sangeeta Kunte from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics; Ritika Pathak from Kishinchand Chellaram College; Hemal Shah and Jagruti Darji from P D m Hinduja College of Commerce; Jinen Jadhav from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics; Nehal Kansara from Podar College of Commerce and Economics; Mayank S, Sandeep Gupta from K J Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce; Avinash Ghalke from S P Jain Institute of Management and Research; Saurabh Saraswat from SP Jain School of Global Management. The group further included Dr. Rohini Ankush Andhare from MET Institute of Management; Krupesh Thakkar from ITM – Institute for Technology and Management; and Jyoti Singhal from DY Patil University.

The event concluded with an interactive networking session, encouraging participants to identify opportunities for collaborative research, guest lectures, and student-focused initiatives. Recognised globally as the gold standard in investment management, the CFA Programme equips candidates with deep technical competence, advanced portfolio management capabilities, and a strong ethical foundation valued by employers worldwide.

