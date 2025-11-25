Navi Mumbai Crime: Kharghar Shop Owner Arrested After Teen Records Video Blaming Him Before Suicide On Railway Tracks

Teen’s video blaming employer leads to abetment-to-suicide arrest by Panvel GRP | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Nov 25: A stationery shop owner from Kharghar has been arrested by the Panvel GRP after a 17-year-old boy from Rajasthan jumped before a local train between Kharghar and Belapur on October 20, shortly after recording a video accusing his employer of withholding his wages.

The case, initially registered as an accidental death, was converted into an abetment-to-suicide FIR on Sunday after the teen’s repaired mobile phone revealed the death-note video.

Employer Accused of Withholding Wages and Harassing Teen Worker

Police said the deceased had been working for the past six months at Golden Book Station and Gift Shop in Kharghar, where accused Omram Chhogaram Pawar, 33, allegedly employed him without paying him his dues for several days. In the video, recorded minutes before he walked onto the tracks, the boy said he was under great stress and held his employer responsible for his death.

Teen Left Shop Minutes Before Suicide

According to police, the teen left the shop around midnight on October 20 after allegedly being thrown out by the accused. At around 1.40 am, he was fatally hit by a local train between Kharghar and Belapur, near kilometre marker 39/H/146. He was declared dead at Panvel Sub-District Hospital, and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered.

Video Found After Phone Repair Leads to FIR Conversion

His father, Tejaram Ghachi, later submitted an application to the GRP stating that the boy’s mobile phone — damaged in the incident — had been repaired at their native place in Rajasthan.

“The mobile technician found a video in which the minor directly blamed the shop owner for allegedly torturing him for 7–8 days and withholding payment. Acting on the father's complaint, we registered a case of abetment to suicide against the shop owner and arrested him,” senior police inspector Vijay Tayde from Panvel GRP said.

Shop Owner Booked Under Section 107 of BNS

Panvel GRP has charged Pawar under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly driving the minor to suicide. The accused has been sent to jail custody, said police, and further investigation is underway.

