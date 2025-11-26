Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO Office | X/@ganeshunwired

Chewing tobacco and spitting in public places has long been a public nuisance in India. Spit-stained walls are particularly common in government offices.

Frido Founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared a picture of such spit-stained walls at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This is shot today from Pune RTO office! The two most expensive things anyone buys are a car and a home. Both force us to visit the registering government offices, which are an artistic benchmark and give exposure to amazing fragrances," Sonawane wrote.

Meanwhile, X users said this is seen at almost all government offices.

"We might have a lot of modern tech being used in daily life... but as an Indian civilisation, we are at least 100 years behind the world. Even smaller, poorer countries such as Sri Lanka and Bhutan have people with better civic sense and sense of responsibility," a user wrote.

"I have observed that normally, people do not clean dirty places. And even I don’t feel bad about throwing waste in places that are already filthy. If you see this structure, it has been shabbily constructed/completed. So people do not give it respect. It’s a mind thing," another user commented.

"You can make the most aesthetic, beautiful building in India look horribly dirty and covered in s*it by spitting and urinating. People have lost a sense of ownership. They feel public = not my responsibility. We need Social Science and Behaviour as the only subject up to Class IV," a third user quipped.

Check out the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)