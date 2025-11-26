 Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFrido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO

Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO

"We might have a lot of modern tech being used in daily life... but as an Indian civilisation, we are at least 100 years behind the world. Even smaller, poorer countries such as Sri Lanka and Bhutan have people with better civic sense and sense of responsibility," a user wrote

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO Office | X/@ganeshunwired

Chewing tobacco and spitting in public places has long been a public nuisance in India. Spit-stained walls are particularly common in government offices.

Frido Founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared a picture of such spit-stained walls at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

"This is shot today from Pune RTO office! The two most expensive things anyone buys are a car and a home. Both force us to visit the registering government offices, which are an artistic benchmark and give exposure to amazing fragrances," Sonawane wrote.

Read Also
Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral
article-image

Meanwhile, X users said this is seen at almost all government offices.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bombay HC Lifts Stay On 26/11 Terror Attack Handler Abu Jundal's Trial, But Administrative Hurdles May Slow Proceedings
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Bengaluru-Based Electric Vehicle Firm 3ev Industries Raises ₹120 Crore For Scaling Up Manufacturing, Charging Infrastructure & Aftermarket Services
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates French Major Safran's Maintenance Facility For Commercial Aircraft's LEAP Engines
Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dismissing Alliance Rift
Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Dismissing Alliance Rift

"We might have a lot of modern tech being used in daily life... but as an Indian civilisation, we are at least 100 years behind the world. Even smaller, poorer countries such as Sri Lanka and Bhutan have people with better civic sense and sense of responsibility," a user wrote.

"I have observed that normally, people do not clean dirty places. And even I don’t feel bad about throwing waste in places that are already filthy. If you see this structure, it has been shabbily constructed/completed. So people do not give it respect. It’s a mind thing," another user commented.

Read Also
Pune Video: RPF Officer's Split-Second Rescue Saves Passenger's Life In Lonavala
article-image

"You can make the most aesthetic, beautiful building in India look horribly dirty and covered in s*it by spitting and urinating. People have lost a sense of ownership. They feel public = not my responsibility. We need Social Science and Behaviour as the only subject up to Class IV," a third user quipped.

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO

Frido CEO Ganesh Sonawane Shares Picture Of Tobacco-Spit-Stained Walls At Pune RTO

Pune Video: RPF Officer's Split-Second Rescue Saves Passenger's Life In Lonavala

Pune Video: RPF Officer's Split-Second Rescue Saves Passenger's Life In Lonavala

Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

Maharashtra: 'Mahayuti Will Secure Maximum Seats In Dec 2 Local Polls,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral

Leopard Spotted In Pune’s Khadki? Another Fake Post Goes Viral

'Masterminds Still Sheltered In Pakistan,' Says Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11...

'Masterminds Still Sheltered In Pakistan,' Says Lawyer Ujjwal Nikam On 17th Anniversary Of 26/11...