 Pune: Worker Falls From 14th Floor At Sinhagad Road Construction Site; Contractor Booked
Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Pune: Worker Falls From 14th Floor At Sinhagad Road Construction Site; Contractor Booked | Photo: Representative Image

Pune: Once again, a tragic incident of negligence came to light from the Sinhagad Road area, where a 34-year-old worker lost his life after falling from the 14th floor of a building under construction. The incident took place around 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Sky Dale D-Wing building’s clubhouse floor on Sinhagad Road in Pune.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mobud Maruf Hasan (34), a resident of Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Hasan had come to Pune in search of work. He was a painter and was engaged in painting work at the site when the mishap occurred.

At the time of the incident, Hasan was not found wearing any safety equipment. The accused painting contractor, who is yet to be arrested, failed to provide essential safety gear such as helmets, safety ropes, and other protective equipment to the labourers working at heights. Due to this negligence, the victim lost balance while working on the 14th floor and fell, sustaining grievous injuries that led to his death.

A senior officer of the Sinhagad Police Station said that a case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the contractor. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken against the contractor accordingly.

