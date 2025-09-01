Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Replaces Old Meters With TOD Meters; Consumers Get Power Concession | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has started a drive to replace old electricity meters with Time of Day (TOD) meters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle. The domestic electricity consumers using the electricity from 9 am to 5 pm through TOD meters are eligible for the concession. In all, 1,47,220 domestic consumers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circles have received the concession of around Rs 24 lakh between July and August, informed the MSEDCL sources.

As per the electricity tariff fixed by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for the next five years, the domestic consumers are getting a concession of 80 paise to Rs 1 per unit for the use of electricity in the entire day. Accordingly, the consumers who have installed TOD meters are getting the concession from July 1. MSEDCL is installing the meters for the consumers free of cost.

The modern TOD meter reading is recorded automatically, and consumers can get the electricity consumption record for each hour on their mobile phones. As a result, they can gain control over the electricity consumption. The electric appliances like washing machines, geyser, AC and others are used extensively in houses between 9 am and 5 pm. Now, these domestic electricity consumers will benefit after the installation of the TOD meters, the sources added.

After the industrial consumers, the domestic consumers are getting cheap electricity for the first time through the TOD recovery system. MSEDCL had submitted a proposal for 2025 to 2030 to MERC. Accordingly, the concession of 80 paise to Rs 1 per unit has been given to the domestic consumers for the electricity consumption between 9 am and 5 pm. This included 80 paise concession for the period of 1 July 2025 to March 2026, 2026-17 85 paise, 2027-28 and 2028-29 90 paise and 2029-2030 Rs 1 per unit.

MSEDCL has appealed that the consumers who had not installed the TOD meters should install the meters immediately, cooperate with the company and take the benefit of the concession. The meters are being installed free of cost.