Lions International, Secour Aids Organise Hearing Rehabilitation Program In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant welfare initiative, Lions International, in collaboration with Secour Aids Pvt. Ltd., successfully organised a Hearing Rehabilitation Program on 31st August 2025 at Amarpreet Hotel, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

This noble initiative focused on empowering individuals with hearing impairments under the mission, "Empowering Disabilities Into Abilities."

The event witnessed the professional involvement of the Secour Aids team in conducting thorough audiological services, assessments, and hearing aid fittings.

Key Highlight:

25 digital hearing aids were successfully fitted for students of Indira Gandhi Deaf School, providing them with a renewed sense of connection with the world around them.

Services Provided:

• Registration

• Ear Check-up

• Hearing Assessment

• Hearing Aid Fitting

• Counseling

• Final Check

This impactful program aimed at bridging the gap in hearing health access and improving the quality of life for young students with hearing impairments.

The Lions Club and Secour Aids Pvt. Ltd. jointly reaffirmed their commitment to inclusive and accessible healthcare services.