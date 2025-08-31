 Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Bhavani Peth Under “Clean Pune, Beautiful Pune” Campaign
The Bhavani Peth area, which sees daily waste generated by hundreds of households, shops, and small establishments, will soon have an upgraded system for regular collection and transportation of garbage, said the official

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Bhavani Peth Under “Clean Pune, Beautiful Pune” Campaign | Sourced

Pune: As part of the “Clean Pune, Beautiful Pune” campaign, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited Burudi Pool in Bhavani Peth on Saturday to inspect the ongoing work of transforming a feeder point into a Smart Collection Point.

The commissioner urged the citizens to take ownership of their surroundings. PMC also conducted the sensitisation programme to keep the environment clean while promoting slogans like 

“Our Area, Our Responsibility.” He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of sanitation workers and health staff who have been ensuring that the lanes and marketplaces remain clean.

During the festivity, local residents, traders, community workers, and municipal staff also came together and took a pledge to maintain cleanliness. 

