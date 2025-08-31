 CM Devendra Fadnavis To Inaugurate Final Phase Of Sinhagad Road Flyover On September 1
Two parts of the project, the 520-metre flyover at Rajaram Chowk and the 2,120-metre stretch from Vitthalwadi to Fun Time Cinema, have already been opened to the public. While work on the last leg, a 1,540-metre stretch between Goyalganga Chowk and Inamdar Chowk, was in its final stage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
The much-awaited inauguration of the final phase of the flyover on Sinhagad Road will be held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, September 1. Through this move, commuters on Sinhagad Road can expect some relief, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is preparing to open the remaining stretch of the flyover. 

Two parts of the project, the 520-metre flyover at Rajaram Chowk and the 2,120-metre stretch from Vitthalwadi to Fun Time Cinema, have already been opened to the public. While work on the last leg, a 1,540-metre stretch between Goyalganga Chowk and Inamdar Chowk, was in its final stage. 

The ongoing rains had slowed down the work of the remaining work. The civic officials mentioned that efforts are being made to complete the pending tasks quickly and open the flyover for use.

The flyover was planned to solve the traffic congestion at the Rajaram Bridge crossing while easing traffic towards Sinhagad Road. It will help pedestrians as well and will manage traffic flow, particularly in the peak hours.

The flyover project will also help vehicles skip 5 traffic signals while travelling from Vithalwadi to Funtime theatre along the Sinhagad road. The other lane of the flyover will help avoid traffic signals at Bramha hotel, Anandnagar and Hingne Khurd.

