Nashik Ganesh Festival 2025: Mandals Address Tax Burden, Drug Issues Through Creative Tableaux | Tejal Ghorpade

Two Ganeshotsav Mandals in Nashik have created buzz with their social message through tableaux. The Sundar Narayan Mitra Mandal Trust in Raviwar Peth has shown the increasing taxes on the Common Man.

While the Navarang Mitra Mandal Shalimar has shown an immediate need to stop the penetration of drugs in Nashik city after recent incidents of confiscated drugs in Nashik.

Moreover, like every year, the city is celebrating the Ganesh festival with high energy and fervour. Vighnahartya Ganesha, considered the lord of sixty-four arts and fourteen sciences, arrived in Nashik city and district with unprecedented enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Public Ganesh Mandals, organisations and families installed Ganapati Bappa in various forms. The participation of children, youth, women and senior citizens in this enthusiasm was commendable.

The time for the installation of Shri Ganesh was from morning to 4:15 pm. Accordingly, there was hustle and bustle and enthusiasm everywhere. Amid the sound of drums and the sound of clapping, the workers of public Ganesh Mandals reached their respective pavilions with the idol of Ganapati in joy.

The family members were seen carrying the idol home on foot or in vehicles, chanting 'Vighnahartya Ganaraya...'. A large crowd also gathered to buy the worship materials. Like in urban areas, there was immense enthusiasm among Ganesh devotees in rural areas as well.

Enthusiasm was also seen for the one and a half day Ganpati immersion on the first day of the Ganesh festival. The Municipal Corporation has made all necessary preparations for the immersion.

Idol collection centres and immersion arrangements have been made available near the police post at Godapark, at Ramwadi, Ramkund and other immersion sites of the six divisional offices of the Municipal Corporation.