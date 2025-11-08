 Nashik: Bhusawal Railway Division Posts ₹138.72 Crore Revenue In October, Up 15% From Last Year
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Nashik: Bhusawal Railway Division Posts ₹138.72 Crore Revenue In October, Up 15% From Last Year | Representative Image

Nashik: The Bhusawal Railway Division recorded an impressive revenue performance in October 2025, earning Rs 138.72 crore, a 15% increase compared to October 2024, and 92% higher than its target for the month.
According to officials, action was taken against 1,08,940 passengers for travelling without tickets, with irregular tickets, or without receipts, resulting in a fine collection of Rs 9.94 crore, which significantly contributed to the revenue rise.

With Diwali and Chhath Puja leading to a surge in passenger numbers, the division implemented comprehensive crowd management measures. Bhusawal ranked third in Indian Railways for the average time of complaint resolution under the Rail Aid performance index.

Facilities at Murtijapur station were enhanced with the inauguration of a new passenger lift. In addition, the mobile unreserved ticketing system was launched at seven stations: Nashik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Shegaon, and Khandwa, leading to the sale of 3,245 unreserved tickets in October.

Freight operations also saw a substantial rise, with the loading of 22.5 rakes of onions generating Rs9.5 crore in revenue, a 1,000% increase over the previous year. Ticket inspection revenue also rose 215% above target, earning Rs9.94 crore against a goal of Rs5.18 crore.

Officials said the Bhusawal Division’s strong performance in both passenger and freight traffic has given a major boost to railway revenues. The administration has commended the achievement and expressed confidence that the division will maintain its momentum in the coming months.

