Gangster Gajanan Marne Aide Booked For Land Grabbing; Woman Threatened With Death In Pune | Representative image

Pune: A member of gangster Gajanan Marne’s gang has been booked by the Sinhagad Road Police following an incident of alleged land grabbing in which a woman’s property was forcibly occupied after she was threatened with death.

The accused has been identified as Waghu Tukaram Halande, a resident of Warje, along with his accomplices. A case has been registered against them based on a complaint filed by a 53-year-old woman residing in the Ambegaon Pathar area.

According to the complaint, the incident has been ongoing since May 2024 on a plot located behind Sinhagad College. The complainant, who originally hails from Shripad Pimpri in Barshi, stated that her late husband, Datta Kisan Pingale, had legally purchased an 850-square-foot plot at Vadgaon Budruk from Sopan Ganpat Kale through proper documentation. The land was under the lawful ownership and possession of the complainant’s family.

After her husband’s death, Halande, allegedly acting on behalf of gangster Gajanan Marne, along with his associates, illegally took possession of the plot. The accused reportedly threatened the complainant and her family with dire consequences, including death threats, to forcibly grab the land and prevent them from entering their own property.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Sinhagad Road Police have registered an offence against the accused. Police officials said strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal activity.