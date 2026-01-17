Mangaon Murder Case: Accused Flees From Custody As Police Conduct Search At His Sinhagad Road Residence In Pune | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: While investigating the case of the Mangaon murder case, which happened in Tamhini Ghat in Raigad District, one of the accused managed to escape from the police’s grasp while being taken to his own residence for a search operation. The incident occurred on 14th January at around 6.30 pm at a flat on Sinhagad Road in the Pune city.

The absconding accused has been identified as Aniket Mahesh Waghmare (26), a resident of Laxmi Vihar Apartment near Rokdoba Temple, Hingane Khurd, Sinhagad Road.

Assistant Police Inspector Shrikant Kirwale of Mangaon Police Station (under Raigad Police Force) has lodged a complaint at the Sinhagad Road Police Station (under Pune City Police Commissionerate) regarding the incident.

What was the case?

The case pertains to the shocking murder of a youth from Bhosari, who was allegedly taken on a trip to Mahabaleshwar by his friends but was brutally killed in the Tamhini Ghat area. The deceased has been identified as Aditya Ganesh Bhagat (22), a resident of Sai Residency, Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari, originally from Chobhe Pimpri village of Madha Tehsil in Solapur district.

Following the investigation, Pune Police arrested Aniket Waghmare and Tushar, alias Sonya Sharad Patole (24), a resident of Sushil Ganga Apartment, Karve Nagar. The accused were later handed over to Mangaon Police by Baner Police.

While following the part of the investigation, Mangaon Police brought Aniket Waghmare to his residence at Hingane Khurd for a house search. During the search, police seized a mobile phone from the house and were conducting a panchnama while the accused was calmly sitting inside the flat.

Taking advantage, as he found police personnel were relaxed, Waghmare suddenly pushed a police officer and fled from the house. At the time of writing the report, the accused was still absconding.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at the Sinhagad Road Police Station. Further, the matter is under investigation.

Police Inspector Ulhas Kadam said that police teams have been formed to trace and re-arrest the absconding accused, and he will be arrested soon.