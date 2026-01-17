PCMC Results 2026: 27 Former Corporators Lose In Pimpri-Chinchwad As 64 New Faces Set To Lead Civic Body

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The results for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were announced on Friday night, as the entire electoral process has finally concluded for all 28 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Friday was a day full of entertainment as veterans were left on the edge of their seats; some former leaders lost, while new faces won and began their political careers.

In the 128-seat elections across the total 32 wards within PCMC limits, 50% of the seats were won by newcomers, while 50% were won by former corporators or office bearers.

Out of seven Pimpri-Chinchwad city residents of various parties, four managed to win while three lost. Among those who won were the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Yogesh Behl, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shatrughna Kate, the Republican Party of India’s (RPI) Kunal Vawhalkar (fighting on the BJP ticket due to the alliance), and Shiv Sena’s Nilesh Taras.

However, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Sachin Chikhale, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar’s (NCP-SP) Tushar Kamthe, and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raviraj Kale lost yesterday.

In the results announced on Friday, the BJP managed to win 84 seats, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 37, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won six, while one independent candidate won. BJP and NCP both managed to increase their seats compared to their tally in the 2017 polls.

Also, Pimpri-Chinchwad residents denied three husband-wife pairs contested from three different wards. MNS City President and former President Sachin Chikhale and former corporator Ashwini Chikhale from MNS were both defeated. Former corporator Moreshwar Bhondve and Jayashree Bhondve both faced defeat, while the NCP won. Former Leader of the Opposition Nana Kate from NCP emerged victorious, but his wife, former corporator Sheetal Kate, lost her seat.

New generations kicked off their political careers on Friday as Vishwajit Barne, son of Maval MP Shrirang Barne, and Siddharth Bansode, son of Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode, have been elected as corporators to the PCMC for the first time. Additionally, Viraj Lande, nephew of former Bhosari MLA Vilas Lande, has also been elected for the first time.

27 Former Corporators Who Lost

These 27 former corporators had been elected in the 2017 PCMC Elections; however, they lost in these elections. They are Ashwini Jadhav (NCP), Vasant Borate (NCP), Anuradha Gophane (BJP), Priyanka Barse (NCP), Santosh Londhe (BJP), Seema Sawale (NCP), Vilas Madigeri (BJP), Sachin Chikhale (MNS), Meenal Yadav (BJP), Moreshwar Bhondve (NCP), Namdev Dhake (BJP), Sachin Chinchwade (BJP), Ashwini Chinchwade (NCP), Moreshwar Shedage (BJP), Jayashri Gawade (BJP), Sujata Palande (BJP), Dr Sulakshana Shilwant Dhar (NCP-SP), Usha Waghere (BJP), Usha Kale (NCP), Mayur Kalate (NCP), Rekha Darshale (NCP), Tushar Kamthe (NCP-SP), Chandrakant Nakhate (BJP), Sheetal Kate (NCP), Usha Mundhe (BJP), Rohit Kate (NCP) and Usha Dhore (BJP).

64 New Faces In PCMC For Next Five Years

Out of the total 128 new corporators, 64 of them are new faces; that is, they got elected for the first time. Many of them beat veterans. 43 of them belong to the BJP, 17 of them belong to the NCP, while four of them are part of Shinde Sena.

1) BJP: Sonam More, Sujata Borate, Nikhil Borhade, Sarika Gaikwad, Archana Saste, Sachin Tapkir, Shruti Dolas, Uday Gaikwad, Krishna Surkule, Kavita Bhongale, Rekha Devkar, Rajshri Landge, Yogesh Landge, Rani Pathare, Suhas Kamble, Supriya Chandgude, Kushagra Kadam, Rita Sanap, Nilesh Newale, Sheetal Warnekar, Shivani Narale, Anil Gholap, Archana Karande, Kailas Kute, Dharmapal Tantarpale, Pallavi Walhekar, Manisha Chinchwade, Madhura Shinde, Mandar Deshpande, Komal Kale, Tanaji Barne, Kunal Wawhalkar, Reshma Bhujbal, Shruti Wakadkar, Sneha Kalate, Archana Tapkir, Anita Kate, Kunda Bhise, Ravina Agolkar, Shyam Jagtap, Dnyaneshwar Jagtap, Pallavi Jagtap, Trupti Kamble.

2) NCP: Vikas Sane, Yash Sane, Viraj Lande, Ashwini Wable, Tushar Sahane, Siddhart Bansode, Sarika Masulkar, Aruna Langote, Shekhar Chinchwade, Manisha Lande, Varsha Jagtap, Priyanka Kudale, Sagar Kokane, Yogita Barne, Pratiksha Langhi, Dipti Kamble, Ujjwala Dhore.

3) Shiv Sena: Vishwajeet Barne, Aishwarya Taras, Reshma Katale, Nilesh Taras.