‘Grand Victory Of Self-Respecting Citizens’: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Reacts To BJP’s Dominance In Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Friday described the result as a “grand victory” of self-respecting citizens. Speaking about it on X (formerly Twitter), MLA Landge dedicated the victory to the people of the industrial city. Landge shared his reaction through a detailed post and emotional video on X.

In his statement, Landge said the civic poll outcome was not merely an electoral win but a mandate in favour of development-orientated governance and the ideology of Hindutva. He claimed that the people of Pimpri-Chinchwad had delivered a clear and decisive verdict by placing their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP Maharashtra State President Ravindra Chavan.

According to Landge, the victory was an endorsement of development works, honest administration, and public welfare initiatives undertaken by the BJP in PCMC during its tenure.

The BJP secured 84 of the total 128 seats in the PCMC at the time of writing this report. They comfortably crossed the majority mark of 65 across 32 wards. The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), despite an aggressive campaign, managed to win only 37 seats. Polling was held on Thursday (15th January), and results were declared on Friday.

Landge’s statement comes against the backdrop of a fiercely fought political battle between him and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the campaign. Ajit Pawar had directly targeted Landge while canvassing in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Ajit Pawar, campaigning for NCP, accused him and the BJP-led PCMC administration of corruption and intimidation during the previous civic term from 2017 to 2022.

Landge had strongly countered the allegations, calling Ajit Pawar the “master of corruption”. The verbal duel between the two leaders, who are both popularly referred to as “Dada”, is dominating the election narrative.

Calling the BJP’s victory a fitting response to opposition allegations, Landge said the mandate reflected the people’s rejection of what he termed baseless charges. He congratulated all newly elected BJP corporators and urged them to work with the ideology of “Nation First”.

Landge also credited the collective efforts of BJP leaders and workers for the party’s success. In his post, he named BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Shatrughna Kate, election in-charge and Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, MLC Umatai Khapre, MLC Amit Gorkhe, and party office-bearers at various levels.

A former NCP leader, Mahesh Landge, had contested and won the Bhosari Assembly seat as an Independent in 2014 before joining the BJP. He later played a key role in ending Ajit Pawar’s dominance in PCMC by backing the BJP in the 2017 civic polls. With the BJP’s emphatic victory in 2026, Landge has once again emerged as a central figure in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s political landscape.