 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Constable Injured After Being Hit By Mahindra Scorpio Following Challan Dispute In Pune's Chakan
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Constable Injured After Being Hit By Mahindra Scorpio Following Challan Dispute In Pune’s Chakan

Police Constable Devyani Sonawane has complained to Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio with registration number MH 14 DA 5252. The full details of the driver are currently unknown, and he is absconding

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman police constable working with the Chakan Traffic Division under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) was hit by a Mahindra Scorpio after it was told to stop for checking. She sustained injuries to her hands due to this. It has been alleged that the driver ran away and hit the woman and police personnel to avoid paying Rs 62,000 worth of fines registered against him.

Police Constable Devyani Sonawane has complained to Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio with registration number MH 14 DA 5252. The full details of the driver are currently unknown, and he is absconding.

