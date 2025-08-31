Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Constable Injured After Being Hit By Mahindra Scorpio Following Challan Dispute In Pune’s Chakan | Representational Image I File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A woman police constable working with the Chakan Traffic Division under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) was hit by a Mahindra Scorpio after it was told to stop for checking. She sustained injuries to her hands due to this. It has been alleged that the driver ran away and hit the woman and police personnel to avoid paying Rs 62,000 worth of fines registered against him.

Police Constable Devyani Sonawane has complained to Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio with registration number MH 14 DA 5252. The full details of the driver are currently unknown, and he is absconding.

According to police reports, the complainant police constable, along with her colleagues, was in the Medankarwadi area handling traffic. They stopped a Mahindra Scorpio car at a traffic signal. When asked about documentation, the driver allegedly said, "I don’t have a license and other documents. Do whatever you want to." He reportedly abused the police personnel verbally and sped away, hitting the woman constable. A case has been registered.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Chakan Traffic Division, told the Free Press Journal, "The accused ran away as there were Rs 62,000 worth of pending unpaid fines on the vehicle. We seize vehicles if such high-pending fines exist. To prevent it, he ran away. A case has been registered with Chakan Police Station, and they will investigate the matter further."