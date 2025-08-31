Pimpri-Chinchwad: 127 Weapons Seized In Last 15 Days; Police Suspect More Are Present - Where Are These Weapons Coming From?

Representational Image Of A Weapon | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With the ongoing Ganeshotsav and upcoming Municipal Elections in mind, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have started a special campaign where they are taking preventive actions to maintain law and order in the city. In the last 15 days, 127 illegal weapons, including pistols, koytas, knives, swords, and others, have been seized within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). A total of 43 pistols have been seized here, along with 84 other arms, including sharp, lethal weapons.

With the elections of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approaching, the political environment in the city is heating up. Every local politician is desperate to seek relevance in the polls, as, for more than four years, they weren’t in office. The proposed ward structure has already been announced, and the local leaders will try anything to dominate. This includes the use of weapons to instil fear among citizens.

Recent Growth in Crime

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have reported many violent incidents in the city, including murders and attempted murders, as the self-proclaimed gangsters are slowly getting active. 'Hafta' is being demanded from businessmen, extortion cases are increasing, and so is overall crime. Police suspect this rise is due to the upcoming elections. To curb this, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have started conducting special operations and setting up checkpoints to seize illegal weapons.

Self-Proclaimed Gangsters & Their Evolving Techniques

Some self-proclaimed gangsters are using social media to post threatening messages and create panic. Country-made pistols are also being purchased for crimes like land disputes, business rivalries, financial disputes, extortion, and robbery. Young adults and minors are also involved, with some buying pistols simply for the 'craze' of it. Police said that these young people, often from needy backgrounds, are being targeted by these people to make them a part of their gang and fan following.

Where Do These Weapons Come From?

Sources within the police department told the Free Press Journal that in the rugged areas of the Satpura mountains, country-made pistols (katthas/gavthi pistols) are manufactured in villages like Umarti and Singhana in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. From there, they are smuggled via Sendhwa-Shirpur villages in Dhule District or through Chopda village in Jalgaon District. Aspiring gangsters travel by bus to Umarti to buy the pistols. A single pistol costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 there, depending on the quality. Agents are then used to sell them in the city for ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 each, depending on the area.

Police Stations To Gain Points & Honour

Senior officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that to encourage police personnel in this weapon seizure campaign, a 'point system' has been implemented. A police station or Crime Branch unit will receive one point for seizing a sharp weapon like a koyta, dagger, or sword, while a pistol seizure will earn them ten points. Many police stations and Crime Branch teams are actively participating in this competition, and the winning team will receive a special honour from the Commissioner of Police.

"No One Will Be Spared"

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey said, "Orders have been given to take action against those possessing illegal weapons. A special 'drive' is being run for this purpose. We are also monitoring those who smuggle weapons into the city from other states. Anyone who tries to disrupt law and order during elections and festivals will not be spared."

Weapons Seized by Police Station

- Pimpri – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 0

- Sant Tukaram Nagar – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 6

- Chinchwad – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 0

- Nigdi – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 2

- Bhosari – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 3

- Dapodi – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 1

- Sangvi – Pistols: 2 | Other Weapons: 2

- Ravet – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 0

- Dehu Road – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 3

- Talegaon Dabhade – Pistols: 3 | Other Weapons: 1

- Talegaon MIDC – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 1

- Shirgaon – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 2

- Hinjawadi – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 4

- Bavdhan – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 3

- Wakad – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 1

- Kalewadi – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 0

- Chakan – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 0

- Dighi – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 4

- Alandi – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 3

- Mahalunge MIDC – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 2

- Chikhali – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 2

- MIDC Bhosari – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 3

- Unit One – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 6

- Unit Two – Pistols: 4 | Other Weapons: 10

- Unit Three – Pistols: 2 | Other Weapons: 3

- Unit Four – Pistols: 8 | Other Weapons: 7

- Unit Five – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 2

- Property Offenses Squad – Pistols: 2 | Other Weapons: 6

- Anti-Gunda Squad – Pistols: 4 | Other Weapons: 5

- Anti-Extortion Squad – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 2

- Narcotics Cell – Pistols: 1 | Other Weapons: 0

- Anti-Human Trafficking Unit – Pistols: 0 | Other Weapons: 0

- Grand Total – Pistols: 43 | Other Weapons: 84 | Combined Total: 127