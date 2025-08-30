Pune Crime: Argument Over Bus Pass Leads To Molestation Of Woman Conductor In Hadapsar PMPML Bus; Passenger Held

Hadapsar Police Station, Pune City Police | File Photo

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a passenger on charges of molestation for allegedly harassing a female PMPML bus conductor. The incident occurred on Friday around 7:30 PM at bus stop number 15. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Vijay Karan Harkal.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the Hadapsar area after the accused got into an argument with the conductor over a bus ticket and a pass. During the dispute, the passenger allegedly verbally abused the conductor, misbehaved, and obstructed her from doing her duty.

It's reported that during the altercation, Vijay grabbed the conductor's hand with malicious intent. The conductor promptly filed a complaint, and the Hadapsar police registered a case against Harkal under sections 74, 75, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogale of Hadapsar Police Station told the Free Press Journal that the dispute over the bus pass escalated into a physical altercation. He added that the police are investigating the matter and will take action accordingly.