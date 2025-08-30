 Pune Crime: Argument Over Bus Pass Leads To Molestation Of Woman Conductor In Hadapsar PMPML Bus; Passenger Held
According to police officials, the incident took place in the Hadapsar area after the accused got into an argument with the conductor over a bus ticket and a pass. During the dispute, the passenger allegedly verbally abused the conductor, misbehaved, and obstructed her from doing her duty

Pune: Pune Police have arrested a passenger on charges of molestation for allegedly harassing a female PMPML bus conductor. The incident occurred on Friday around 7:30 PM at bus stop number 15. The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Vijay Karan Harkal.

According to police officials, the incident took place in the Hadapsar area after the accused got into an argument with the conductor over a bus ticket and a pass. During the dispute, the passenger allegedly verbally abused the conductor, misbehaved, and obstructed her from doing her duty.

