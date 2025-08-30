Nashik: Villages In Niphad Taluka Send 45,000 Bhakaris To Support Maratha Quota Protest In Mumbai | Sourced

Nashik: To show strong support for the Maratha Reservation Quota protest which is ongoing in Mumbai, a massive supply of food, including 45,000 bhakaris, has been prepared by 48 villages in the Niphad Taluka of Nashik District. Women's groups from Lasalgaon and other villages took part in the effort with great enthusiasm.

Women from the community contributed significantly by working day and night to prepare over 2,500 bhakaris in groups of 20. The food was then sent to the protest site in eight vehicles.

The Lasalgaon Market Committee provided 300 kilograms of wheat flour and 200 kilograms of millet flour for the bhakaris and chapatis. Women from all castes and religions joined in the effort, highlighting a strong sense of community unity.

This initiative shows the direct support of villagers for the Maratha protest. This act of solidarity from various villages has become a powerful symbol of unity and commitment.

Mumbai Protest Updates

Meanwhile, as of now, the Maratha quota protests in Mumbai led by Manoj Jarange Patil continue with significant intensity. Jarange remains on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, demanding a 10% reservation quota for Marathas under the OBC category without reducing existing quotas. Thousands of supporters have gathered, causing massive traffic disruptions, especially around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and major city arteries like the Eastern Freeway and Sion-Panvel Highway.

The Mumbai police are considering extending protest permissions. Government talks with Jarange's delegation failed to reach an agreement, escalating tensions as Jarange warns against testing the community's patience. Security is heightened, and civic services face disruptions.