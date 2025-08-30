Citizen Initiative: Nashik District Transport Association Takes Up Pothole-Filling Initiative In Ambad MIDC Area |

In the wake of the poor condition of the roads in the Ambad MIDC area and the increasing number of accidents, Nashik District Transport Association, keeping in mind its social commitment, has taken up the initiative of filling potholes on the roads.

This work will provide great relief to vehicle owners and will also increase the safety of the citizens in the area. On behalf of the Nashik District Transport Association, a special campaign to fill potholes in the Ambad MIDC area was launched today on the initiative of Advisor Amrit Deshmukh.

In this initiative, Association President P. M. Saini, Chairman, Rajendra Phad, Secretary, Bajrang Sharm, along with entrepreneurs Chandrashekhar Bhosale, Chetankumar Shitole, Kundan Darange, Dalbir Pradhan, Subhash Jangda, Deepak Dhikle, Ashok Pawar, Tejpal Sodha, Rajesh Isarwal, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Lahamge actively participated.

Potholes on the roads were posing a threat to the health of two-wheeler riders, and the possibility of accidents due to damage to vehicles had increased. Keeping this situation in mind, Nashik District Transport Association took the initiative and repaired the roads with the cooperation of local citizens.

"This initiative was implemented with the feeling that instead of expecting only from the administration, we should also accept our responsibility," explained the office bearers. This initiative is being welcomed by entrepreneurs, businessmen and citizens of the Ambad MIDC area, and this work of the Nashik District Transport Association is being appreciated everywhere.