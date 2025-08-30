 Car Plunges Into 70-Foot Well In Jalna: 1 Dead, 4 Feared Drowned
The incident took place at Gadegavhan village on the Bhokardan-Jafrabad road, said an official.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:42 AM IST
Car Plunges Into 70-Foot Well In Jalna: 1 Dead, 4 Feared Drowned | Picture for representation

A man was killed and four others were feared dead after their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep well in central Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday morning, police said.

The speeding car, coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and heading towards Jafrabad, first rammed into Bhagvan Bankar, a local resident who was on a morning walk, causing him serious injuries.

It then veered off the road and plunged into a well.

The body of Dnyaneshwar Dakle, a resident of Hudco, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was recovered while the search operation was underway for Nirmal Dakle, a resident of Hudco; Padmabai Bhambre, Dnyaneshwar Bhambre (last two hailing from Grorai Gunja village in Phulambri tehsil) and the unidentified car driver.

Teams from Hasnabad and Tembhurni police stations, along with fire brigade personnel and a district disaster management unit, were at the spot, the official said.

The well is nearly 70 feet deep and has around 60 feet of water, which has made the rescue operation very challenging, he added.

