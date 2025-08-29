Pune Crime: Anti-Narcotics Squad Seizes 2.25 KG Ganja Hidden In Food Delivery Bag In Hadapsar | File Photo

Pune Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad exposed a new modus operandi of drug trafficking where narcotics were being transported in food delivery bags to avoid police suspicion. Acting swiftly, the squad arrested a 37-year-old man from Hadapsar and seized 2.255 kg of ganja worth ₹45,100 from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Manoj Narayan Magar (37), a resident of Magar Ali, Hadapsar.

According to the police, the action was carried out on August 26, around 10pm, at a lane near Kamlesh Art in Hingane Mala, Hadapsar. The case was registered at Hadapsar Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Assistant Police Constable Ranjit Fadtare of the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

The incident came to light when a patrolling team comprising API Rakesh Kadam, PSI Rameshwar Parwe, APC Ranjit Fadtare, and police constables Landge, Jadhav, Kedar, Kamble, Gund, and Borate noticed a man standing suspiciously on the roadside with a red food delivery bag and a two-wheeler. On being questioned, he was found carrying ganja inside the delivery bag.

The search led to the recovery of 2.255 kg of ganja worth ₹45,100, along with a two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and the delivery bag, together valued at over ₹1.06 lakh.

Police said the accused was deliberately using a food delivery company’s bag to mislead both the public and the police, assuming that no one would suspect a delivery boy. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken accordingly.