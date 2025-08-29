 Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Biker Falls Due To Own Mistake, Smashes Car Window In Anger
A video from Pune is going viral on social media in which a two-wheeler rider is seen attacking a car and smashing its window after he fell on the road due to his own mistake

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIRAL VIDEO: Biker Falls Due To Own Mistake, Smashes Car Window In Anger | Video Screengrab

A video from Pune is going viral on social media in which a two-wheeler rider is seen attacking a car and smashing its window after he fell on the road due to his own mistake.

Watch Video:

article-image

As seen in the video, the rider cut sharply into the car's lane, leading to his fall. The fall wasn’t very severe as the car was moving slowly in traffic. Although the biker wasn’t hurt, he began abusing the car driver. Later, he smashed the car’s rear window.

The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Prateek Singh. He wrote, "Details shared by Jaidev Tharwani - On August 25th in Pune, I experienced something shocking while driving at low speed. A scooty rider cut sharply into my lane from the left, leading to a soft collision. Although neither of us was hurt, he began acting as if he was injured and looked ready to extort money."

article-image

He added, "Sensing danger, I returned to my car. What happened next was even more shocking - the guy came from behind and smashed my car’s rear window. Thankfully, my front dashcam captured the incident. Too bad I didn’t have a rear cam. This incident makes me wonder: How safe are our roads?"

