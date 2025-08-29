 Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Pune: Viral Video Shows Biker Dragging Pet Dog Along Road | Video Screengrabs

In a shocking incident in Pune, a biker was caught on camera dragging his pet dog along the road. The video of this cruel act has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

The video shows the biker riding with the dog's leash tied to his bike's handle. The helpless animal is seen resisting and struggling to keep up. At one point, the biker stops and yanks the leash forcefully. He then rides ahead again, even as the dog continues to resist.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user (@paganhindu). The caption read, "Pune: Dog walker was spotted dragging a dog through the streets." The user also shared the bike's number and tagged Pune Police, urging them to take action. However, the user did not mention the exact location or time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court last week modified its earlier directive on the handling of stray dogs, clarifying that canines picked up under its August 11 order will be released back after sterilisation and immunisation, except those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

While the earlier two-judge bench had barred authorities from releasing captured strays and had warned of contempt proceedings for any laxity, the new order lifted that prohibition, bringing a significant change in the interim framework.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria further widened the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR, directing that the matter be treated as pan-India.

